New system for publicizing Pope’s monthly prayer intentions

January 03, 2017

Pope Francis has introduced a change in the way that he makes public his monthly prayer intentions.

Since the late 19th century, the Apostleship of Prayer has taken responsibility for publicizing the Pope’s monthly intentions, translating them and distributing them throughout the world. Since 1929, there have been two papal intentions each month: one general intention and one intention for missionary work and evangelization.

Beginning this month, however, Pope Francis will publicize just one monthly intention. The Pope’s intention for January 2017 is: “That all Christians may be faithful to the Lord’s teaching by striving with prayer and fraternal charity to restore ecclesial communion and by collaborating to meet the challenges facing humanity.”

Pope Francis will also announce a particular intention for prayers—in response to an urgent need—at his first Sunday public audience each month.

Father James Kubicki of the Apostleship of Prayer explained that the new system, especially the papal call for urgent prayers, has been made possible by “the speed of communication in the digital age.”

