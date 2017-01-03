Vatican warns against fake papal quotes on Islam
The Vatican has issued a warning against quotations falsely attributed to Pope Francis, claiming that Christianity and Islam are fundamentally the same.
Greg Burke, the director of the Vatican press office, said that the quotations, which have been widely circulated through the international media, are “invented.”
In the false quotations, Pope Francis allegedly says that there are no essential differences between Christianity and Islam, and that the two faiths should eventually merge. Although the quotations have been reproduced frequently, news stories do not cite an original source.
Posted by: extremeCatholic -
Today 4:41 PM ET USA
It might be a good time for the Pope to remind everyone that Christianity and Islam are not fundamentally the same.