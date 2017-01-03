Catholic World News

28 Catholic pastoral workers killed in 2016

January 03, 2017

Twenty-eight pastoral workers were killed in 2016, according to Fides, the news agency of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

The 28 include 14 priests, nine sisters, a seminarian, and four laity. The majority were killed during armed robberies.

Twelve were killed in the Americas, eight in Africa, seven in Asia, and one—Father Jacques Hamel, who was slain while celebrating Mass—in Europe.

