Catholic World News

Aleppo’s Christian leaders pray for peace

January 03, 2017

The Maronite and Chaldean Catholic bishops of Aleppo joined the patriarch of the Syriac Orthodox Church on January 1 in praying for peace.

The Catholic and Syriac Orthodox prelates, joined by a local evangelical leader, prayed at Mor Aphrem Cathedral in Aleppo for the release of the city’s Greek and Syriac Orthodox bishops, who were abducted in 2013.

