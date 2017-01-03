Catholic World News

New CEO of Catholic Relief Services

January 03, 2017

Sean Callahan, the chief operating officer of Catholic Relief Services, became the organization’s president and CEO on January 1.

Callahan succeeds Carolyn Woo, who was previously dean of the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. Under Woo’s tenure, Catholic Relief Services’ budget grew from $585 million in 2013 to almost $900 million in 2016.

