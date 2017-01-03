Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx calls for renewed focus on the common good

January 03, 2017

In his New Year’s Eve homily at Munich’s Frauenkirche, Cardinal Reinhard Marx called for a renewed focus on the common good in a “pluralistic society that is more and more about individual interests and is no longer capable of cohesion.”

“Weak and tired Christians are the last thing this society and our country need in the new year,” the president of the German Bishops’ Conference preached, as he called upon the faithful to practice the cardinal virtues.

