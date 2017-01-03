Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop laments rising violence

January 03, 2017

In his January 1 homily attended by the nation’s president, Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin lamented growing gang and drug-related violence in Ireland.

Preaching at the Church of Saint Teresa in Dublin, he asked, “Will these people ever learn or are they totally blinded by their own selfish interest in the drug trade, a trade in death which is of such enormous financial interest that it leaders feel that they must kill to keep their power and perhaps, according to news reports, even hire killers from aboard to carry out their evil work?”

He added:

I am saddened by the growing number of stabbings in the past year, at times by very young people. What lies behind such foolish violence? Is there a growing anger being built up in the hearts and minds of young people? Is it another form of emptiness and frustration which blinds people to the damage that can be done also to themselves by a moment of folly? … How can we transform that goodness that is in our young people into an enduring new culture of nonviolence?

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!