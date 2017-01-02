Catholic World News

McDonald’s opens near Vatican, despite prelates’ objections

January 02, 2017

A McDonald’s franchise has opened its doors just a few blocks from St. Peter’s Square.

The fast-food restaurant, located in a building that is owned by the Vatican in the Borgo Pio district, prompted angry protests from some prelates who lived in the same building and were asked to help pay for the renovations that were needed to accommodate the restaurant. Cardinals and bishops charged that a fast-food franchise would damage the historic character of the neighborhood—although several other pizza parlors, sandwich shops, and souvenir stands are located on the same street.

The McDonald’s site is operated by the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA), the office that handles Vatican real-estate investments. APSA has been heavily criticized in recent months, with Italian media outlets airing charges of inefficiency, corruption, and mismanagement. The restaurant would reportedly bring in much more rent than other potential tenants.

