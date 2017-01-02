Catholic World News

Scholar: 90,000 Christians were killed for their faith in 2016

January 02, 2017

Massimo Introvigne, a sociologist who directs the Center for Studies on New Religions, told Vatican Radio that he estimates that 90,000 Christians were killed in 2016 because of their faith.

70% of them, he said, were killed in African tribal conflicts, while the other 30% were victims of terrorism, government persecution, or the destruction of their towns.

The estimate of 90,000 in 2016—one every six minutes—is down from 105,000 in 2014.

“Without wishing to forget or belittle the suffering of members of other religions, Christians are the most persecuted religious group in the world,” said Introvigne.

