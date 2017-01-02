Catholic World News

Pope condemns Istanbul attack, deplores ‘plague of terrorism’

January 02, 2017

Following his Angelus address in St. Peter’s Square on January 1, Pope Francis recalled that the day was also the 50th World Day of Peace and lamented the new year’s attack on an Istanbul nightclub.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 39 people.

“Deeply saddened, I express my closeness to the Turkish people, I pray for the many victims and the injured and for the whole nation in mourning,” Pope Francis said. “I ask the Lord to support all people of good will who courageously roll up their sleeves to face the plague of terrorism and the bloody stain that envelops the world with a shadow of fear and bewilderment.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!