Pope reflects on Mary’s attentive cooperation with the Lord

January 02, 2017

In his Angelus address of January 1, Pope Francis reflected on the Blessed Virgin Mary’s “silent and attentive” cooperation with the Lord as seeks to understand “what God wants from her day by day.”

“God asks Mary not only to be the mother of His only Son, but also to cooperate with the Son for the plan of salvation, so that in her and through her, the humble servant, great works of divine mercy can be fulfilled,” the Pope told the crowds gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

The Pope also reflected on the shepherds’ visit to the manger and said, “While, like the shepherds, we contemplate the icon of the Child in the arms of His Mother, we feel growing in our hearts a sense of immense gratitude toward the one who gave the world the Savior.”

