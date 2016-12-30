Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan to offer prayer at Trump inauguration

December 30, 2016

New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan will be one of six religious figures delivering invocations and readings during the inauguration ceremony for President Donald Trump.

“I am honored to have been asked to offer a reading from Scripture at the upcoming presidential inauguration, and look forward to asking almighty God to inspire and guide our new president and to continue to bless our great nation,” Cardinal Dolan announced. During the presidential campaign the New York prelate had been critical of Trump’s public statements on immigration.

The other religious leaders participating in the inauguration ceremonies will be Rev. Franklin Graham, Rabbi Marvin Hier, Rev. Wayne Jackson, Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, and televangelist Paula White.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!