Nearly 4 million saw Pope at Vatican events in 2016

December 30, 2016

An estimated 3,952,140 people attended papal events at the Vatican in 2016—up from 3,210,860 the previous year, but down substantially from 2014 (5,916,800) and 2013 (6,623,000).

These numbers only take into account events at the Vatican, and do not include those who saw the Pope elsewhere in Italy or on his apostolic journeys to Mexico, Lesbos, Armenia, Poland, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Sweden.

The Prefecture of the Papal Household estimates that in 2016:

446,000 people attended the Pope’s 11 special Saturday jubilee audiences

762,000 were present at his 43 Wednesday general audiences

169,640 attended special audiences

924,500 attended liturgical celebrations (including 168,000 present for the canonization of Mother Teresa in September)

1,650,000 attended the Pope’s Angelus addresses on Sundays and feast days

During the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000, attendance at papal events at the Vatican was over twice as high (8,515,088); the number fell to 2,231,800 in 2004, the last full year of St. John Paul II’s reign.

Ten years ago, in 2006, 4,078,600 people attended events led by Pope Benedict XVI. Five years ago, in 2011, the figure stood at 2,553,800.

