Los Angeles archbishop celebrates Christmas Mass at prison

December 30, 2016

Archbishop José Gomez celebrated Mass on Christmas morning at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

Over 150 inmates were in attendance. After Mass, he visited other inmates in their cells and offered them literature.

“God loves you, God loves me personally,” he preached. “He loves each one of us personally by name.”

