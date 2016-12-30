Catholic World News

Panamanian prelate calls for solidarity with migrants

December 30, 2016

During Christmas Mass at one of the oldest churches in Panama, Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa called upon the faithful to be “true Christians” and show solidarity to migrants.

The prelate preached that Catholics should act as “brothers” and be supportive of those from Haiti, Cuba, Syria, and elsewhere who “do not take this decision [to leave their homelands] voluntarily, but rather in a forced manner, in situations of crisis.”

Panama, a nation of 3.7 million, is 85% Catholic.

