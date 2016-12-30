Catholic World News

Honduras: bishops discuss family, politics in message

December 30, 2016

In their recent Christmas message, the bishops of Honduras recalled Christ’s birth in Bethlehem and spoke of 2017 as a journey from Bethlehem to Nazareth in which they will place special emphasis on the pastoral care of families.

The bishops said that the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia will provide unity to their work, and that around Easter, they will issue guidelines on ministry to families.

The bishops also lamented domestic violence as well as the suffering “experienced by so many of our brothers forced to emigrate, exposed to exploitation and violence along the way.”

Noting that 2017 will be an election year, the prelates called upon politicians to be honest and to “offer alternatives that overcome inequality and exclusion and free us from corruption.”

The Central American nation of 8.9 million is 97% Catholic.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!