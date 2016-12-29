Catholic World News

Leading Jesuit biblical scholar dead at 96

December 29, 2016

Father Joseph Fitzmyer, a leading Jesuit biblical scholar, died on December 24 at the age of 96.

Father Fizmyer entered the Society of Jesus in 1938 and was ordained a priest in 1951.

An influential scholar of the historical-critical school, he authored numerous commentaries and taught at Woodstock College, the University of Chicago, Fordham University, the Weston School of Theology, and the Catholic University of America.

In addition, he served as a member of the Pontifical Biblical Commission from 1985 to 1996.

