Nigerian bishop describes new wave of Islamist terror; 16 churches destroyed since September

December 29, 2016

A Nigerian prelate said that Islamist Fulani herdsmen are committing massive violence against Christians in his region.

Bishop Joseph Bagobiri of Kafanchan told Aid to the Church in Need that since September, there have been “53 villages burned down, 808 people murdered and 57 wounded, 1,422 houses and 16 churches destroyed.”

Stating that the Fulani are armed with “AK-47s of unknown provenance,” he added:

The Fulani are Muslim and the land they are attacking belongs mainly to ethnic groups that are Christian; now there is religious hatred driving the violence … Nor can it be said that the violence is directed against a particular ethnic group, since the Christians belong to various different ethnic groups.

