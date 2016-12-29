Catholic World News

Bangladesh: terrorist attack on parish foiled

December 29, 2016

Bangladeshi police foiled a planned terrorist attack on a parish in the nation’s capital.

The Islamist organization New Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh had planned a Christmas suicide bombing attack on Holy Spirit Parish in Dhaka, according to an AsiaNews report.

