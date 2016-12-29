Catholic World News

1st Christmas Mass in Mali city since 2012

December 29, 2016

In 2012, jihadists captured Gao, one of Mali’s ten largest cities, and destroyed the Catholic church there. The Christian population fled.

The Associated Press reports that following the liberation of the city by French soldiers, the city’s Christians returned and rebuilt the church, and that a Ugandan priest celebrated the first Christmas Mass there in five years.

Mali, a West African nation of 17.5 million, is 95% Muslim and 2% Christian.

