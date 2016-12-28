Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on Abraham’s hope

December 28, 2016

Continuing his weekly series of catechetical addresses on Christian hope, Pope Francis devoted his December 28 general audience to “Abraham, father in faith and in hope.”

“Our continuing catechesis on Christian hope leads us in these Christmas days to consider the example of Abraham, who, as Saint Paul tells us, ‘hoped against hope’ in God’s promises,” Pope Francis said to those gathered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “Trusting in the Lord’s word that a son would be born to him, Abraham left his home for a new land.”

“Although the fulfillment of God’s promise was long delayed and seemed to be impossible, Abraham continued to hope,” the Pope said. “Even his discouragement and complaints were a sign of his continuing trust in God.”

Pope Francis added:

Abraham, our father in faith, shows us that sure trust in God’s word does not mean that we will not have moments of uncertainty, disappointment and bewilderment. It was at such a moment that God appeared to Abraham, called him forth from his tent and showed him the night sky shining with countless stars, assuring him that such would be the number of his descendants. Hope is always directed to the future, to the fulfillment of God’s promises. May the example of Abraham teach us not be afraid to go out from our own tents, our limited outlooks, and to lift our eyes to the stars.

Previous general audiences on hope:

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!