Grenade explodes near Philippine church

December 28, 2016

A grenade exploded outside a church on the Philippine island of Mindanao during Christmas Eve Mass.

The grenade was placed under a police car near Santo Niño Church in the town of Midsayap. Fifteen people were wounded in the attack, according to a Philippine news report.

Islamist rebels are suspected in the attack.

