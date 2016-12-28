Catholic World News

Vermont diocese to observe ‘year of creation’

December 28, 2016

Vermont’s Catholic diocese will observe 2017 as the “Year of Creation.”

Recalling Pope Francis’s encyclical Laudato Si’, Bishop Christopher Coyne of Burlington said that “while it has been nearly two years since its publication, I think it is time for the Church here in Vermont to study, ponder and begin to implement much of what the Pope calls for.”

