Salesians: video of kidnapped priest is authentic

December 28, 2016

A recently released video of Father Tom Uzhunnalil, an Indian priest kidnapped in Aden, Yemen, in March, is authentic, according to fellow Salesian priests.

“The Salesians of Bangalore observe that the face and the voice are those of the kidnapped Salesian,” the Salesian order’s news agency stated.

The agency reported that the abducted priest “speaks in slow and hesitant language. In his state of isolation he appears unaware of the many efforts that the government authorities, the whole Church and humanitarian organizations are making for his release.”

“If Father Tom is still alive we owe it to the prayers of countless people around the world,” a confrere added, as he requested continued prayers for the priest.

