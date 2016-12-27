Catholic World News

Ohio bishop urges Governor Kasich to end capital punishment

December 27, 2016

Bishop Daniel Thomas of Toledo has urged Ohio’s Governor John Kasich to end capital punishment in the state.

The bishop’s plea to Governor Kasich comes as Ohio prepared to execute a convicted criminal. This would be the first instance of capital punishment carried out in Ohio in three years.

