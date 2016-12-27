Catholic World News

Romanian president will not approve Muslim prime minister

Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has said that he will not nominate a Muslim woman to be the country’s prime minister, although her party won December elections.

Iohannis said that after having “carefully weighed the arguments for and against,” he decided not to nominate Sevil Shhaideh, who was put forward by the winning Social Democratic Party. He offered no public explanation for his decision, but asked the Social Democratic Party to offer another candidate.

