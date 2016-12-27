Catholic World News

Open the door to Christ and others, prelate preaches at Bethlehem

December 27, 2016

Preaching in Bethlehem on Christmas night, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa said that “at Christmas, first of all, the Gate of God is opened, from which comes the Son, Emmanuel, God-with-us.”

“The door is opened, our freedom is invited,” the apostolic administrator of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem continued.

Christmas, he said, “tells of a joy and a peace that come if we will have the good will to open doors; if we will share the good will of God which opens instead of closing, gives instead of taking, forgives instead of avenging oneself. We can move from the ideology of the enemy to the logic of brotherhood, moved by a God who had faith in man even before we trusted in him.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!