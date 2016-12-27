Catholic World News

Pope encourages Taizé youth to stand firm in Christian hope

December 27, 2016

Pope Francis encouraged European young adults who will take part in an annual Taizé meeting not to allow anyone to rob them of their Christian hope.

The French ecumenical monastic community is hosting its five-day year-end youth gathering this year in Riga, Latvia.

The Pope encouraged the young adults to “stand firm in hope by letting the Lord live in your hearts and your daily lives. With Jesus, the faithful friend who never disappoints, you will be able to walk along the path toward the future with joy and devote your talents and abilities for the good of all.”

