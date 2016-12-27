Catholic World News

Malta’s leading prelate prays for continued respect for the unborn

December 27, 2016

In his Christmas homily at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina, Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta preached that the Nativity allows us to see the face of Christ, the desire of nations, who was incarnate for nine months before his birth.

At the conclusion of his homily, the prelate prayed that the nation, where unborn children have legal protection, will continue to welcome unborn human life.

Referring to the “desire to see Jesus’ face, this desire with which we welcome with joy the birth of a child,” Archbishop Scicluna prayed that “respect towards the unborn child remain strong in our culture.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!