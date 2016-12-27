Catholic World News

Cardinal Marx: Christmas inspires courage in midst of terrorism

December 27, 2016

In his Christmas homily at Munich’s Frauenkirche, Cardinal Reinhard Marx called upon German Catholics not to give in to anxiety, hatred, and mistrust amid terrorist attacks.

Caving in to fear, said the president of the German Bishops’ Conference, is a victory for the “powers of evil that also manifest themselves in terrorism.”

“The child of Bethlehem stands for the greatest courageous action in the world’s history, which proceeds from God himself,” the prelate added, as he described the Nativity as God’s initiative against hatred, brutality, sin, and war.

Recalling the words of the Gospel—“do not be afraid”—Cardinal Marx said that Christmas is a “courage maker” that helps one say yes “to life, to encounter, to trust, to the community of all men.”

