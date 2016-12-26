Catholic World News

Chaldean patriarch, in Christmas message, thanks Iraqi, Kurdish armies

December 26, 2016

In his Christmas message, Patriarch Louis I Raphael Sako thanked the Iraqi and Kurdish armies, as well as Christian fighters, for “liberating the Iraqi lands occupied by the ISIS terrorists.”

The patriarch, who leads the Chaldean Catholic Church—an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See—also thanked the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan for assisting persecuted Christians and called upon Iraqi Christians to remain in their native land.

The front line in the battle against the Islamic State is now eight miles from Mosul, and some recently liberated Christian towns were able to celebrate their first Christmas since 2013.

