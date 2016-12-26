Catholic World News

1st Mass in Aleppo cathedral since 2012

December 26, 2016

The defeat of rebel forces in Aleppo, once Syria’s largest city, has allowed Maronite Catholics to celebrate the first Mass in their cathedral since 2012.

The Reuters news agency reported that Aleppo’s Christians are jubilant at the recent victory of President Bashar al-Assad and that Russian soldiers, who supported Assad, joined local Christians for Christmas Mass at St. Elias Cathedral.

