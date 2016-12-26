Catholic World News

Papal condolences following Russian plane crash

December 26, 2016

Pope Francis expressed his condolences to the Russian people after a Russian defense ministry plane crashed near Sochi, killing all 92 people aboard.

The Pope made his remarks following his December 26 Angelus address.

“I express my sincere condolences for the sad news of the Russian plane that crashed into the Black Sea,” Pope Francis said. “May the Lord console the dear Russian people and the families of the passengers who were on board: journalists, crew and the excellent choir and orchestra of the armed forces.”

“May the Blessed Virgin Mary sustain the search operations underway,” the Pope continued. “In 2004, the choir performed in the Vatican for the 26th year of the pontificate of Saint John Paul II. Let us pray for them.”

