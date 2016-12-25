Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Christmas Message Urbi et Orbi (To the City and the World)

December 25, 2016

Dear Brothers and Sisters, Happy Christmas!

Today the Church once more experiences the wonder of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Saint Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem, as they contemplate the newborn Child laid in a manger: Jesus, the Saviour.

On this day full of light, the prophetic proclamation resounds:

“For to us a child is born,

To us a son is given.

And the government will be upon his shoulder;

and his name will be called

“Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God,Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” (Is 9:6)

The power of this Child, Son of God and Son of Mary, is not the power of this world, based on might and wealth; it is the power of love ... [click link for rest of message]

