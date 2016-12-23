Catholic World News

French police on guard against Christmas terror incidents

December 23, 2016

Police in France have arranged surveillance at 2,400 churches and other religious buildings for the Christmas season, authorities there have revealed.

Over 90,000 police officers and anti-terror specialists will be on duty in France over the weekend to guard against incidents.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!