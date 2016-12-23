Catholic World News

Knights of Malta linked to condom-distribution programs

December 23, 2016

Malteser International, a charitable agency operated by the Knights of Malta, has been heavily involved in distribution of condoms in developing countries, the Lepanto Institute has revealed.

Basing its report on documents from the UN and from grant-making agencies, and from the web site of Malteser International itself, the Lepanto Institute shows that the Catholic charity distributed tens of thousands of condoms between 2005 and 2014. The agency may also have been involved in the distribution of oral contraceptives.

Albrecht Boeselager, who headed Malteser International from 1989 to 2014, was recently ousted from the Knights of Malta. Although the order did not explain the reason for his dismissal—apart from referring to an “extremely grave and untenable situation”—published reports have suggested that he was removed because of his involvement in the condom-distribution schemes.

Pope Francis has formed a special investigative committee to look into Boeselager’s dismissal.

