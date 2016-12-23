Catholic World News

Papal charity delivering Christmas aid to Ukraine conflict region

December 23, 2016

The Pontifical Council Cor Unum, the charitable arm of the papacy, is delivering nearly €6 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine for Christmas.

The aid will be delivered to the regions affected by the continued fighting in eastern Ukraine, which has caused nearly 10,000 deaths in the past two years. Cor Unum announced that the funds would be used to provide food, housing, medicine, and hygienic supplies to those in need, regardless of their religious or ethnic background.

The funds for the Ukraine comes from a special collection, taken up in European churches in April at the request of Pope Francis. Since that time, Cor Unum has been working with Ukrainian Church leaders to determine where the aid is most needed.

