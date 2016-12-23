Massive volcano near Naples begins rumbling
December 23, 2016
A volcanic field off the shore of Sicily, near Naples, has become active, scientists report.
The Campi Flegrei volcano is much larger than nearby Mt. Vesuvius, the volcano whose eruption destroyed the ancient city of Pompei. An eruption of this “supervolcano” could endanger much of Europe.
News of the volcanic activity was made public less than a week after the blood of St. Januarius failed to liquefy in when displayed in the Naples cathedral. Sicilians have long believed that when the miracle of St. Januarius does not occur, disaster will follow for the people of Naples.
References:
- A supervolcano caused the largest eruption in European history. Now it’s stirring again (Washington Post)
- Blood of St. Januarius does not liquefy; Naples residents see bad omen (CWN, 12/19)
Posted by: bruno -
Dec. 23, 2016 11:39 PM ET USA
I always looked upon the liquefaction of the blood as a beautiful miracle and encouragement to acts of faith by the people of Naples. Now it takes on a sense of urgency as the earth starts to move! Time to make more acts of sacrifice and prayer for their safety.
Posted by: TheJournalist64 -
Dec. 23, 2016 10:08 PM ET USA
Hard on the heels of the non-liquefaction. A coincidence?