In Christmas message, Church leaders in Holy Land plead for peace

December 23, 2016

Christian leaders in the Holy Land exhorted world leaders to “way in the ways of peace and reconciliation” in a joint Christmas message.

Christmas, the Church leaders said, brings “the promise of abundant life: a life lived away from alienation, demoralization, and estrangement.” They added: “The proclamation of the angels at the time of the Incarnation shattered the walls: walls of fear, walls of doubt, and walls of captivity.”

The leaders of Christian communities in the Holy Land acknowledged the suffering felt by many of their people, and offered special prayers for the children of the Middle East. They said:

We pray that the glad tidings will be heard over the cities of Aleppo and of Mosul, and peace may prevail in their streets and neighborhoods so that all people may return to their homelands and may live in tranquility and peace.

The message was signed by thirteen Christian leaders representing the local Catholic, Orthodox, Anglican, and Lutheran communities.

