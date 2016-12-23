Catholic World News

Christmas celebrations banned in Brunei

December 23, 2016

The sultanate of Brunei has banned public celebrations of Christmas.

Christians are allowed to celebrate in their own homes, but a new law makes public displays—including any Christmas decorations—punishable by up to five years in prison.

The ban was demanded by Islamic leaders in the oil-rich former British colony. They feared that public signs of the Christmas celebration could tempt Muslims to imitate Christian practices.

