Catholic World News

Cardinal calls on Italian lawmakers to confront life’s most important questions

December 23, 2016

Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco of Genoa, the president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, celebrated Mass for members of the Italian Parliament on December 20 and said that the current “climate of permanent distraction” helps prevent us from confronting the most important questions of human existence.

“We know that faith is not an idea or a code, but the encounter with the person of Christ: He is the eternal Son of God, the Savior of the world, the center of history, the origin of creation, its destiny,” the prelate preached at the Basilica of Santa Maria sopra Minerva in Rome.

“We breathe a distracting culture that wants to make us live distracted,” he continued, as he called upon lawmakers to cultivate interior silence in order to reflect on “the radical questions about the meaning of our being, of existence, death.”

