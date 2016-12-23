Catholic World News

Moscow patriarch: godless society ‘destined to self-destruction’

December 23, 2016

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church cautioned against one-sided commemorations of the centenary of the Russian Revolution.

“It is important to avoid overstating or forgetting the heroism of our people, all those good things that happened in the past years, as well as understating or retouching the troubles and confusion that our motherland went through after 1917,” Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said on December 22, according to an Interfax report.

A lesson of the Revolution is that a “society built on opposing God and his eternal moral law is destined to self-destruction,” he added. “One should remember that today, when attempts are being made in some countries to build people’s life and the system of public relations while marginalizing religion.”

