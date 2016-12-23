Catholic World News

Ukrainian Church leader issues encyclical on gender ideology

December 23, 2016

The head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church recently issued an encyclical on the dangers of gender ideology.

The church is among the largest of the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See.

“In the twentieth century, the people of Ukraine suffered from a godless Soviet regime that attempted to forcefully tear people from the roots of faith and impose an atheistic worldview,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, who issued the encyclical on behalf of the church’s Synod of Bishops.

“Gender theories are a significant threat today, attempting to destroy the perception of human sexuality as a gift from God that is naturally linked to the biological differences between man and woman, as well as introducing a dangerous disorder to human relationships and attacking the foundations of interpersonal communication,” he continued.

The encyclical has four sections:

Human Dignity in God’s Plan

The Concept of Gender

Destructive Outcomes of Gender Ideology

Proclaiming the Truth of Christ in the Context of an Expanding Gender Ideology

