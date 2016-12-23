Catholic World News

EU bishops criticize proposed changes to European asylum law

December 23, 2016

The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Community—joined by Caritas Europa, Jesuit Refugee Services, and seven other Christian organizations—has released an 11-page document criticizing recent proposed changes to European asylum law.

“In our view, the proposed reform falls short in offering a fair, transparent and efficient asylum system based on high protection standards,” the organizations stated on December 21. “Quite to the contrary, it intends to lower protection standards, externalizes international protection to third-countries, enhances the use of detention and other punitive measures, and limits legal channels.”

