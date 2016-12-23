Catholic World News

Agreement reported in Church-mediated Congo talks

December 23, 2016

An unexpected agreement in principle has been reached in Church-mediated talks between supporters of President Joseph Kabila and opposition leaders, the Reuters news agency reported.

Kabila, the nation’s ruler since 2001, has stayed in office beyond his constitutional mandate and has declined to call new elections—leading to protests that have resulted in the arrests of hundreds and at least 34 deaths.

Under the agreement, Kabila would stay in power for one more year but would not seek reelection.

