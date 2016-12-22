Papal commission to investigate strife within Knights of Malta
December 22, 2016
Pope Francis has set up a special committee to investigate discord within the Knights of Malta, after the grand master of the venerable order ousted the chancellor.
Albrecht von Boeselager, who was forced out of his post—reportedly because of his involvement in a scheme to distribute condoms—said that the head of the Sovereingn Military Order of Malta, Fra Matthew Festing, acted in violation of the group’s constitution by replacing him. The grand master said that he had no choice but to remove Boeselager because of an “extremely grave and untenable situation.”
The Vatican investigating committee will have five members: Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, the former Vatican representative at UN offices in Geneva; Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, an Italian Jesuit canon lawyer; and three members of the Knights of Malta.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Dec. 23, 2016 10:36 AM ET USA
Someone pointed out an interesting observation. There's immediate papal reaction to a the removal of KM chancellor involved in the distribution of condoms but continued silence over the repeated requests for clarity and the dubia concerning the Church's moral teachings and Amoris Laetitia. So the Pope can speak and act with speed when he wants to. Yes and interesting (disturbing?) observation.