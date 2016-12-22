Catholic World News

Papal commission to investigate strife within Knights of Malta

December 22, 2016

Pope Francis has set up a special committee to investigate discord within the Knights of Malta, after the grand master of the venerable order ousted the chancellor.

Albrecht von Boeselager, who was forced out of his post—reportedly because of his involvement in a scheme to distribute condoms—said that the head of the Sovereingn Military Order of Malta, Fra Matthew Festing, acted in violation of the group’s constitution by replacing him. The grand master said that he had no choice but to remove Boeselager because of an “extremely grave and untenable situation.”

The Vatican investigating committee will have five members: Archbishop Silvano Tomasi, the former Vatican representative at UN offices in Geneva; Father Gianfranco Ghirlanda, an Italian Jesuit canon lawyer; and three members of the Knights of Malta.

References: