Italian lawmaker proposes marriage without fidelity vow

December 22, 2016

An Italian legislator has put forward a measure to eliminate the requirement that couples pledge mutual fidelity as part of their marriage vows.

Laura Cantini, a senator of the Democratic Party, said that the vow of fidelity reflects a “cultural legacy from an outdated and obsolete view of marriage, family, and the rights and duties of spouses.” A dozen senators are said to support the measure, which has been proposed as an amendment to Italy’s law governing marriage contracts.

