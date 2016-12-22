Italian lawmaker proposes marriage without fidelity vow
December 22, 2016
An Italian legislator has put forward a measure to eliminate the requirement that couples pledge mutual fidelity as part of their marriage vows.
Laura Cantini, a senator of the Democratic Party, said that the vow of fidelity reflects a “cultural legacy from an outdated and obsolete view of marriage, family, and the rights and duties of spouses.” A dozen senators are said to support the measure, which has been proposed as an amendment to Italy’s law governing marriage contracts.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 23, 2016 12:30 AM ET USA
"Marriage contracts." On the one hand, there is the Catholic marriage, which is an institution created by God, with God as transcendent Witness, according to God's will. Sacramental marriage is a covenant wherein the spouses pledge to God and to one another to raise children and help each other avoid sin. On the other hand, there is the secular "contract" that provides a registry for children, divorce privileges, and tax implications. The state should get its hands out of the marriage covenant.
-
Posted by: [email protected] -
Dec. 22, 2016 9:58 PM ET USA
Wow! Fidelity in marriage has become obsolete. Pretty soon these miscreants will say marriage is obsolete. Even the pagans believed in marriage. Fidelity in marriage is critical. Without it what do you have?