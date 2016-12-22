Catholic World News

Texas woman files religious-discrimination complaint after dismissal for refusing to endorse contraception

December 22, 2016

A Texas woman has filed a religious-discrimination complaint after she was dismissed from her post as a health educator because she refused to endorse contraception.

Alexia Palma, a childhood immigrant from Guatemala, had worked with Legacy Community Health for months, teaching classes on health that included videos on birth control, until a new management informed her in 2016 that she would be required to give her personal endorsement for contraception. She declined, citing her Catholic religious beliefs, and was dismissed.

“The company gave Alexia an ultimatum: violate your faith or be fired,” said Jeremy Dys of the First Liberty Institute, which has filed a complaint on her behalf with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

