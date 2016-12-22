Catholic World News

Vatican staff workers receive papal thanks

December 22, 2016

“I thank each and every one of you for the effort you make every day in doing your work and trying to do it well,” Pope Francis said at a December 22 audience for Vatican staff workers and their families.

The Pope said that he was delighted to meet with the employees along with their families. He asked them to bring his greetings to their children, to the elderly, and to the sick.

“Work is extremely important, both for the person who works and for his or her family,” the Pope said. He added that the work of the Vatican is especially important because it is done to further the Gospel. Such work should be done, he remarked, in keeping with the Church’s social teachings. “I don’t want jobs that are not in line with this: no illegal work, no subterfuges.”

