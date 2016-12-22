Catholic World News

In call to TV show, Pope says Christ’s birth overturned the world’s values

December 22, 2016

Pope Francis spoke by telephone with the hosts of Unomattina, an Italian morning show on the television network Rai 1, as the show marked its 30th anniversary.

During the December 22 call, the Pope offered his good wishes to all involved in the show’s production and wished viewers a “Christian Christmas”—that is, one evocative of the first Christmas, in which God became “little in a stable, with the little ones, with the poor, with the marginalized.”

“In this world where the god money is adored so much,” Christ’s birth “helps us to contemplate the littleness of this God who has overturned worldly values,” the Pope said.

